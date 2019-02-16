Cupids & Canines

The San Diego Animal Support Foundation & Grossmont Center are bringing together dozens of rescue groups and shelters featuring HUNDREDS of adoptable dogs and even some cats for this MEGA Adoption Event inside the mall. Everything from Great Pyrenees to Chihuahuas, purebreds to All-American Mutts….bring the whole family to this FREE event, and find your new best friend!

The SDASF organizes these annual mega adoption events in order to increase adoptions from reputable shelters and rescue agencies by bringing potential adopters and lots of dogs together in one fun, happy, stress-free environment, facilitating the matchmaking process! The participating adoption agencies are given free booth space, and admission is free to the public!

For more information, contact the San Diego Animal Support Foundation at Info@SDShelters.org, sdshelters.org or (619) 847-8755.

*The San Diego Animal Support Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization with a primary mission to increase pet adoptions from reputable shelters and rescue agencies in their network.