SAN DIEGO—People's hearts tend to grow 3x the size when Valentine's Day rolls around. This year, the community can show their love by attending Cupid's Carouse, an annual tasting party, on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7 - 10 p.m. at the La Mesa Community Center.

Friends and loved ones will experience both new and well-established brands at Cupid's annual tasting party. The night will include sampling a large selection of champagnes, wines, beers and spirits, pairing many of these Valentine favorites with some tasty sweets. The California Fruit Wine Co., St. Petersburg Vodka, Beuichladdich, San Diego distillery and Ruichladdich will be some of the vendors sharing their wares.

Bring your charitable appetite as well, as the event will offer some amazing raffle prizes and silent auction items. A portion of the proceeds from this special evening of food, drinks, fun and entertainment goes to support our generous local nonprofit, Hearts for San Diego.