Cura Smiles Grand Opening

The Cura Smiles team is opening a free dental clinic adjacent to the Health Promotion Center (HPC) at the Church of the Nazarene in Mid-City. The free dental clinic will serve the community on Saturday mornings from 8am until noon. Cura Smiles will work with educational institutions and local dental professionals to provide the highest level of dental care and training. In partnership with Point Loma Nazarene University, Cura Smiles will provide training and service opportunities to the pre-health students. These future dental professionals will help run the clinic and experience first hand the joy of providing basic dental care to community members in need.