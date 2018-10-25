Cutting the Core with Bre at Cape Rey Resort!

Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011

Cutting the Core includes dynamic movements that are both aerobic and anaerobic to stimulate the heart and further increase endurance focusing on your "CORE". Class includes a drink (wine, beer, or kombucha) with ticket.

Class is $20 each or $60 for four classes.

Please click on the link below to see class dates or reserve your spot.

FULL SCHEDULE OF FITNESS SPECIAL EVENTS: CapeRey.com/FitnessClasses

Cape Rey Carlsbad, a Hilton Resort 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad, California 92011
Carlsbad
7606020800
