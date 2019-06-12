Cutting Edge Sports Medicine: Preventing and Treating Sports Injuries Workshop at Rancho Valencia Re
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe, California 92067
Dr. E. Lee Rice (DO, FAAFP, FAOASM, Chief Wellness Office, Lifewellness Institute) has over 30 years of experience as a family and sports medicine physician, and is a premiere authority in the medical wellness space. He will be hosting a workshop to speak to injury treatment and prevention, as well as the latest developments in sports medicine and technology. This event is complimentary for resort guests. To RSVP, please email Kristi, kdickinson@ranchovalencia.com.
