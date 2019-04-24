Cutwater Spirits Date Night
Cutwater Spirits 9750 Distribution Ave., San Diego, California 92121
Join us for Date Night at Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen. Your reservation includes a tour of the Distillery, a RTE can, light appetizers buffet, an Old Grove Gin mixology class, and a free dessert. $60/couple (over $100 value). To reserve your spot, email us at events@cutwaterspirits.com or reach us via phone at (858) 564-2153.
Food & Drink, Workshops
Miramar