Dancing the Blues to Live Music by Bill Magee

Dance the blues to live music by the Bill Magee Blues Band for Blue Note's half-anniversary celebration! Blue Note celebrates the blues as Black American heritage and explores the dances that came up with the music. Tables are unreserved. Light food (veggies, dip, cheeses, meats) and water will be provided, and sodas will be available for sale as well as limited beer and wine.

- Details: https://bluenotesd.com/events/live-music-night-with-bill-magee/

- Date: September 22, 2018

- Lesson: 8:00pm till 9:00pm • $5

- Dancing: 9:00pm till midnight

-- Early bird: $15 till 8/31

-- Regular: $20 till 9/14

-- Last minute: $25

- Students: $5 off current price for full-time students (with valid ID) – email info@bluenotesd.com for code

- Location: Party Fitness Studio • 4659 Mission Gorge Pl, San Diego, CA 92120

- Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1830412753719569/

If you enjoy dancing the blues or would like to learn more about it, please join