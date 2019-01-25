Dancing Lessons

Scripps Ranch Theatre 9783 Avenue of the Nations, San Diego, California 92131

Dancing Lessons, directed by Meg DeBoard is a heartwarming story laced with humor about a young man with Asperger’s Syndrome (Ever, played by Andrew Gumm) seeking the instruction of a professional dancer in order to survive an awards dinner. The dancer (Senga - played by Michelle Marie Trester) is suffering from an injury that may put an end to her dancing career. As their relationship unfolds they are both caught off-guard by the discoveries that they make about each other and themselves. Dancing Lessons is a coproduction with Oceanside Theatre Company. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. Sundays at 2pm.

858-578-7728
