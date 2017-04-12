Daniel Borzutsky Reading

UCSD's New Writing Series is excited to announce an upcoming reading from Daniel Borzutzky, a poet and translator. His writing draws hemispheric connections between the US and Latin America, specifically touching upon issues relating to border and immigration policies, economic disparity, state and political violence, and the disturbing rhetoric of extreme capitalism and bureaucracies. He is interested in how poetry navigates and documents the realities of over- and under-development, and the economies of privatization, in which humans endure state-sanctioned and systemic abuses. His writing asks what it means to be both a unitedstatesian and a globalized subject whose body is “shared between the earth, the state, and the bank.”

Daniel Borzutzky is the author of The Performance of Becoming Human, winner of the 2016 National Book Award for Poetry. His other books and chapbooks include In the Murmurs of the Rotten Carcass Economy (2015), Bedtime Stories for the End of the World! (2015), Data Bodies (2013), The Book of Interfering Bodies (2011), and The Ecstasy of Capitulation (2007). He has translated Raúl Zurita’s The Country of Planks (2015) and Song for his Disappeared Love (2010), and Jaime Luis Huenún’s Port Trakl (2008). His work has been supported by the Illinois Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Pen/Heim Translation Fund. He lives in Chicago.

LOCATION:

Visual Arts Presentation Lab (SME 149)

Structural Materials and Engineering Building

University of California, San Diego

Voigt Drive and Matthews Lane

La Jolla, CA 92093-0327

Map:

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Structural+and+Materials+Engineering+(SME)+Building/@32.881281,-117.232168,1557m/data=!3m2!1e3!4b1!4m6!1m3!3m2!1s0x0:0xc4d09328de430c52!2sStructural+and+Materials+Engineering+(SME)+Building!3m1!1s0x0:0xc4d09328de430c52

It is FREE and open to the public.

For more information and directions, visit:

http://hh-literature.ucsd.edu/news-events/new-writing-series/nws-fall2016.html or

https://www.facebook.com/UCSDNWS/ or

contact Professor Anna Joy Springer at ajspring@ucsd.edu.

The New Writing Series is brought to you by the Literature Department and the Division of Arts and Humanities.

The New Writing Series thanks the Department of Visual Arts for providing us with the SME Presentation Space.