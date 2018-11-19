With a new record, The Butcher's Share, The Painted Bird Berlin's radical Yiddish borderland bandits return to the road. Imbued with the passion of early 20th-century Eastern European radicals, the poetics of the best modern songwriters, and the live energy of a punkrock shtetl wedding, The Painted Bird translates the struggle, hope, and intensity of the past into our own time. Daniel Kahn & The Painted Bird continue to masterfully navigate the dichotomy between the revolutionary and the apocalyptic, the political and the poetic, the corrosive and the explosive. The band is touring Europe and North America throughout 2018.