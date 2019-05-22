Danna Demetre & Robyn Thomson

Warwick's will host health and lifestyle coaches Danna Demetre and Robyn Thomson to discuss and sign their new book, "Eat, Live, Thrive Diet."

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.