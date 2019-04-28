Danzmayr Conducts Sibelius
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
Principal Horn Benjamin Jaber is featured in a Horn Concerto by John Williams (yes, that John Williams) for this program that also includes two Jean Sibelius works most directly inspired by his Finnish nationalism.
SIBELIUS: Finlandia
JOHN WILLIAMS: Concerto for Horn and Orchestra
SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Op. 39
Price Range: $20-$100
Info
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Concert