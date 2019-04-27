Danzmayr Conducts Sibelius

Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101

Principal Horn Benjamin Jaber is featured in a Horn Concerto by John Williams (yes, that John Williams) for this program that also includes two Jean Sibelius works most directly inspired by his Finnish nationalism.

SIBELIUS: Finlandia

JOHN WILLIAMS: Concerto for Horn and Orchestra

SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 1 in E minor, Op. 39

Price Range: $20-$100

Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
6192350804
