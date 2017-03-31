Date Night for a Cause, Take 6

Enjoy a night of live music and great food and company, while supporting Rady Children’s Hospital! Join the North Coast Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary for their 6th Annual Date Night for a Cause at the Belly Up Tavern. 100% of the proceeds from the event, which will include live music from Atomic Groove, auction items and additional drawings, will benefit the Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary Endowment for Neuroscience and help build the infrastructure needed to make it possible to sequence the genome of every child treated at Rady Children’s, dramatically increasing their ability to diagnose disease and develop treatments that improve and save children’s lives. For extremely ill babies with unexplained symptoms, rapid genetic testing has been shown to yield life-changing results.Tickets can be purchased online for $65 at http://radysncu.com/date-night-for-a-cause/.