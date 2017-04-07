THE AMERICAN COMEDY CO PRESENTS

DAVID KOECHNER LIVE!

San Diego, California – April 7, 2017 –The American Comedy Co. is thrilled to present David Koechner performing live in the heart of Gaslamp. He will perform live 3 nights for a total of 5 shows April 7-9, 2017.

Actor, writer and producer David Koechner is best known for his roles as Todd Packer on “The Office” and Champ Kind from “Anchorman” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.” Koechner received rave reviews for his role in the dark, twisted and film festival award-winning thriller “Cheap Thrills.” He recently starred in Legendary’s “Krampus.” On the small screen, Koechner currently appears in Comedy Central’s “Another Period,” ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and voices reoccurring characters on FOX’s “American Dad” and Netflix’s “F is for Family” and “All Hail King Julien.” Upcoming projects include CBS’s “Superior Donuts,” Showtime’s “Twin Peaks” and Roadside Attraction’s “Priceless” (hitting theaters October 2016), among others.

An alumnus of Chicago’s Second City Theater, Koechner got his first break as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and since has become an instantly recognizable face appearing in more than 150 films and television shows. Additional notable film credits include “Waiting,” “Out Cold,” “Talladega Nights,” “Get Smart,” “Extract,” “Thank You for Smoking,” “A Haunted House” and “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse.”

When not filming, Koechner performs live stand-up comedy across the country and creates original content videos for his YouTube channel, “Full On Koechner.” He also co-hosts Big Slick Celebrity Weekend - an annual charity event benefitting Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City - with fellow KC natives, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet. Koechner currently resides in Los Angeles, Calif. with his wife and five children.

WHERE: The American Comedy Co

818 6th Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

WHEN: Friday, April 7th, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 7:30 PM

9:30 PM

WHEN: Saturday, April 8th, 2017

SHOWTIMES: 7:30 PM

9:30 PM

WHEN: Sunday, April 9th 2017

SHOWTIMES: 7:00 PM

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.americancomedyco.com/

