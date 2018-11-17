David McCullough, Landscape Architect Talks to FSDA

Landscape Architect David McCullough will be talking to Friends of San Diego Architecture on Merging Context and Creative Passion with “Grit, Soul, and Passion” November 17th, 9:30 AM. McCullough creates designs rooted in empathy and community, engaging the human spirit in nature. He is co-owner and Principal of McCullough Landscape Architecture, a creative design firm.

Come early for coffee and view slides of the AIA 2018 Awards.

The lecture is $5 and tax-deductible. Students are free. No reservations are necessary. Please use the Park Avenue door to enter.