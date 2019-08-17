David Roberts & the Sounds of Sinatra
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
Songs of Frank Sinatra will be performed by David Roberts, accompanied by Carlos Velasco (Guitar, Piano), and Kevin Moraine (Bass). David Roberts is a Sinatra stylist. Born in New York City, he has the look and feel of Sinatra right down to his blue eyes. He has developed a passion for the Standards and his repertoire includes everything from The Great American Songbook to swing and big band music. Beverages available for sale.
Sat, Aug 17, 7-9pm. $20/person.
Info
Music, Performance
La Jolla