David Roberts & the Sounds of Sinatra

Songs of Frank Sinatra will be performed by David Roberts, accompanied by Carlos Velasco (Guitar, Piano), and Kevin Moraine (Bass). David Roberts is a Sinatra stylist. Born in New York City, he has the look and feel of Sinatra right down to his blue eyes. He has developed a passion for the Standards and his repertoire includes everything from The Great American Songbook to swing and big band music. Beverages available for sale.

Sat, Aug 17, 7-9pm. $20/person.