David Roberts & the Sounds of Sinatra

to Google Calendar - David Roberts & the Sounds of Sinatra - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Roberts & the Sounds of Sinatra - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Roberts & the Sounds of Sinatra - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - David Roberts & the Sounds of Sinatra - 2019-08-17 19:00:00

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Songs of Frank Sinatra will be performed by David Roberts, accompanied by Carlos Velasco (Guitar, Piano), and Kevin Moraine (Bass). David Roberts is a Sinatra stylist. Born in New York City, he has the look and feel of Sinatra right down to his blue eyes. He has developed a passion for the Standards and his repertoire includes everything from The Great American Songbook to swing and big band music. Beverages available for sale.

Sat, Aug 17, 7-9pm. $20/person.

Info

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Music, Performance
La Jolla
858-459-0831
to Google Calendar - David Roberts & the Sounds of Sinatra - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Roberts & the Sounds of Sinatra - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Roberts & the Sounds of Sinatra - 2019-08-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - David Roberts & the Sounds of Sinatra - 2019-08-17 19:00:00