The Day of the Dead Festival North Park is happy to be back for a second year to continue a tradition of celebrating one of Mexico’s most culturally vibrant festivities after the great success of our first-ever Dia de Muertos Festival in North Park last year. Bringing together an array of Mexican-themed artisanal crafter purveyors from throughout the US, popular food trucks with a regional foodie-following, and a select choice of beer, mezcal, and tequila vendors in our spirit cantina, the Day of the Dead Festival North Park brought out one of the largest crowds for a first-time festival, welcoming people from all around the south-western United States.

This free event will take place in the heart of North Park on Ray Street between University Avenue and North Park Way on October 27, 2018 from 11am-5pm.

The festival will feature a community altar, face painting, unique artisan vendors, popular food trucks, a spirit cantina featuring beer, mezcal and tequila vendors, live music, craft workshops and many other family fun activities for all ages.

We invite you to join us in continuing to bring Mexico and its culture to North Park as we celebrate the joy of life through its magical festivities.