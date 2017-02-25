Ain’t no party like a 2 p.m. party! The fine folks at Little Italy’s Pacific Standard Coastal Kitchen are classing it up a notch, taking the art of convivial drinking to the next level with a delightful afternoon of “Day Drinking at Pacific Standard with Cutwater Spirits.” Executive Chef Giselle Wellman and Sous Chef Ami Cisneros have partnered with local spirits specialist, Levi Walker of Cutwater Spirits distillery (from the same team who founded Ballast Point) to develop a lively five-course menu featuring elements from the land and sea alongside a selection of paired daytime sippers. Amidst Pacific Standard’s bright bay-view atmosphere, this Day Drinking soiree will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 25th. Tickets for this age 21+ event are available online at www.pacificstandard.brownpaperticket.com for $75 each.