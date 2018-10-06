A Day at The Farm

Come meet the residents of Farm Animal Refuge! Founders Jordan and Matt are opening their gates to the general public for the bi-annual Day at the Farm. Volunteers will introduce visitors to the rescue animals and share their stories. Mingle with chickens, goats, pigs, and cows such as Mama India a former breeding cow now enjoying life on the farm with four of her children.

Join 400+ people meet, pet, feed (lettuce will be available for purchase) the animals. Food, music, and kids activities will fill the fields, with all proceeds from food sales going to the continuing rescue efforts of Farm Animal Refuge.

Booths by:

Farm Animal Refuge: Plant-based/vegan sausages, hot dogs, and tacos.

Get Fluffed Up: Hand spun vegan cotton candy

Vegan in San Diego: Local guide to all things vegan in San Diego

Happy Healing Vegan: Lifestyle Coaching

Anonymous for the Voiceless: An animal rights organisation that specializes in street activism

Music by Dash Eye

When: Saturday October 6th

Time: 11am-3pm (animals will take a people break from 12:30-1:30pm)

Where: 33233 Shockey Truck Trail Campo, California 91906

For more information or to make a donation to the farm, please visit:

https://farmanimalrefuge.org/

About Farm Animal Refuge:

Farm Animal Refuge is an agricultural animal rescue located in San Diego, California. The rescue focuses on abused, neglected, unwanted, and slaughter-bound farm animals while educating the public on the benefits of compassionate living and a plant based diet.

Farm Animal Refuge is a 501 (c) (3) Public Charity 81-3965083