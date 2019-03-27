Day Trip: Bowers Museum

Guo Pei: Couture Beyond.

This exhibition showcases the iconic work of world renowned couturière designer Guo Pei. Featuring more than 40 breathtaking pieces from her most bold runway shows, the masterpieces on view underline the artist’s impact on the fashion world and beyond. For over 20 years Guo Pei has been dressing celebrities, royalty and politicians from around the globe who turn to her for show-stopping creations. Don’t miss this exhibition amongst many other fascinating shows and permanent collection. Minimum 20 passengers required. Call to register (858) 459- 0831.

Wed, Mar 27. Depart 8am, Return 7pm. $65/M, $85/NM.