Day Trip: The Broad and Downtown LA

On Grand Avenue in downtown L.A. The Broad is home to 2,000 works by more than 200 artists, and is one of the most prominent holdings of postwar and contemporary art worldwide. The collection features in-depth holdings of influential contemporary artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mark Bradford, Jasper Johns, Jeff Koons, Barbara Kruger, Yayoi Kusama, Kerry James Marshall, Julie Mehretu, Ed Ruscha, Andy Warhol, and more, plus an evergrowing representation of younger artists. You have the option to walk to other attractions on Grand Avenue; MOCA,

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, Grand Park and more. Lunch is on your own.

Wed, Jun 26. Depart 8am; Return 7pm. $65/Members,

$85/Non-Members. Registration required, Minimum 20.