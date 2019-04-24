Day Trip: The Huntington Library

Visit this expansive estate near Pasadena, featuring art galleries, a library of rare manuscripts and 150 acres of one of the world’s finest botanical gardens. Explore the Library’s treasures of 18thcentury British art, including the famous

“Pinkie” painting. Experience the serenity of the Japanese and Chinese Gardens, featuring a 1.5-acre lake bordered by Taihu rocks, hand-carved stone bridges, a stream, and a canyon waterfall. You’ll have time to visit the conservatory, stroll lush gardens and visit a host of other galleries housing world-class art. Minimum 20 passengers required. Call to register (858) 459-0831.

Wed, Apr 24. Depart 8am, Return 7pm. $75/M, $95/NM.