Day Trip: The Huntington Library

to Google Calendar - Day Trip: The Huntington Library - 2019-04-24 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Day Trip: The Huntington Library - 2019-04-24 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Day Trip: The Huntington Library - 2019-04-24 08:00:00 iCalendar - Day Trip: The Huntington Library - 2019-04-24 08:00:00

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037

Visit this expansive estate near Pasadena, featuring art galleries, a library of rare manuscripts and 150 acres of one of the world’s finest botanical gardens. Explore the Library’s treasures of 18thcentury British art, including the famous

“Pinkie” painting. Experience the serenity of the Japanese and Chinese Gardens, featuring a 1.5-acre lake bordered by Taihu rocks, hand-carved stone bridges, a stream, and a canyon waterfall. You’ll have time to visit the conservatory, stroll lush gardens and visit a host of other galleries housing world-class art. Minimum 20 passengers required. Call to register (858) 459-0831.

Wed, Apr 24. Depart 8am, Return 7pm. $75/M, $95/NM.

Info

La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
Art , Books
La Jolla
858-459-0831
to Google Calendar - Day Trip: The Huntington Library - 2019-04-24 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Day Trip: The Huntington Library - 2019-04-24 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Day Trip: The Huntington Library - 2019-04-24 08:00:00 iCalendar - Day Trip: The Huntington Library - 2019-04-24 08:00:00