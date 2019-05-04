Day Trip from San Diego to Huntington Beach / AVP Huntington Beach Open Volleyball Tournament

Description:

Enjoy a stress free ride up to Huntington Beach in a 50 passenger Charter Bus! Once you arrive you are free to do anything and go anywhere you want! This is a pick up, drop off and return service. There are NO tour guides...you are a Weekend Warrior and we want you to be free to explore and enjoy your destination as you see fit! We will have a host on board to ensure everyone is having a good time and to answer any questions. Reserve 1 or as many seats as you need.

Have fun with a special someone or group of friends!!!

SPECIAL EVENT FOR THIS DAY TRIP:

May 4th the AVP season will be kicking off in style as it hits the sands of Surf City for the Huntington Beach Open. Since 2000 Huntington Beach has hosted more AVP events than any other location, with this being the 20th straight year that a pro beach volleyball tournament has been played here. See link for event information: https://avp.com/event/huntington-beach-open/

If you ever planned on visiting Huntington Beach this is the day to do it. It will be one of the busiest days of the year with this poplular vollyeball tournament going on. Don't worry about tyring to find parking and pay overpriced fees. Don't drink and drive. We will bring you up and back safely and professionally!

Huntington Beach Highlights:

Huntington Beach is known for its long 9.5-mile (15.3 km) stretch of sandy beach, mild climate, excellent surfing, and beach culture. The ocean waves are enhanced by a natural effect caused by the edge-diffraction of open ocean swells around Santa Catalina Island. Swells generated predominantly from the North Pacific in winter and from a combination of Southern Hemisphere storms and hurricanes in the summer focus on Huntington Beach, creating consistent surf all year long, hence the nickname #Surf City.

Located in Southern California between Los Angeles and San Diego, our 10 miles/16 kilometers of pristine coastline and endless summer weather takes a beach getaway to the next level. Named “The Best Beach of California” by USA Today in 2018. Those looking for fun in the sun, Surf City USA offers outdoor activities like surf lessons, stand up paddle boarding, biking, skateboarding, kayaking, duffy boats and much more

What this trip includes:

You ride to your destination in comfort and style in our tour bus

We drop you off to your destination

We pick you up from the same destination that evening (our Host will give you the exact location when you arrive)

We drop you off at the Old Town Transit Center

What These Trips Don’t Include:

You won’t have access to the bus during the day

We don’t dictate your day with tour guides. You can explore how you want!

We don’t provide food or drinks for your day trip

Trip Dos and Don’ts

DO bring a backpack or any other personal items as there will be storage available both inside and underneath the bus.

DO remain in your seat when the bus is in motion.

DO say hi to people on the bus and make new friends!

DO explore and find new and exciting places!

DO take lots of pictures and tag us @socalweekendwarrior

DO take a picture or write down where the bus dropped you off so you can find it to get back home.

DO bring water, soft drinks, or snacks as they are allowed on the bus.

DO remember that you are on a shared bus and respect each other.

DON’T bring or consume alcoholic beverages on the bus! We want to provide a fun and safe environment for all ages. Once you have arrived at your destination we want you to have as much fun as you want and leave the driving to us on the way home!

DON’T smoke or vape on the bus.

DON’T leave any valuables on the bus. We are NOT responsible for any items left behind.

DON’T forget where the bus dropped you off because that is where you will meet it to return home!

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

No, this is a family friendly transportation service. We do not allow drinking of alcohol on the bus. However, parents keep in mind that on the return many riders may be returning after a long day of drinking.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

We recommend being dropped off or using a ride share service to meet the bus at the Old Town Transit Center.

What can I bring into the event?

You can bring non-alcoholic drinks and snacks. There is plenty of storage in the bus for backpacks, chairs, surfboards, etc.