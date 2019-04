Day Trip from San Diego to Santa Monica Beach & Pier

Enjoy a stress free bus ride up to Santa Monica Beach & Pier. Once you arrive you are free to do anything and go anywhere you want! There are NO tour guides...you are a Weekend Warrior. Have fun with a special someone or group of friends!

***USE DISCOUNT CODE: BEAT15 *** to get 15% off the list price!!!

What These Trips Include:

We pick you up from the Old Town Transit Center in San Diego

You ride to your destination in comfort and style in our tour bus

We drop you off to your destination

We pick you up from the same destination that evening (our Host will give you the exact location when you arrive)

We drop you off at the Old Town Transit Center

What These Trips Don’t Include

You won’t have access to the bus during the day

We don’t dictate your day with tour guides. You can explore how you want!

We don’t provide food or drinks for your day trip

Trip Dos and Don’ts

DO bring a backpack or any other personal items as there will be storage available both inside and underneath the bus.

DO remain in your seat when the bus is in motion.

DO say hi to people on the bus and make new friends!

DO explore and find new and exciting places!

DO take lots of pictures and tag us @socalweekendwarrior

DO take a picture or write down where the bus dropped you off so you can find it to get back home.

DO bring water, soft drinks, or snacks as they are allowed on the bus.

DO remember that you are on a shared bus and respect each other.

DON’T bring or consume alcoholic beverages on the bus! We want to provide a fun and safe environment for all ages. Once you have arrived at your destination we want you to have as much fun as you want and leave the driving to us on the way home!

DON’T smoke or vape on the bus.

DON’T leave any valuables on the bus. We are NOT responsible for any items left behind.

DON’T forget where the bus dropped you off because that is where you will meet it to return home!

Santa Monica highlights:

Along Ocean Avenue, alfresco dining spots, pastel-hued hotels, palm-lined Palisades Park, and the distinctive Tongva Park provide enviable beachfront hangouts. Ocean Front Walk, home of the Original Muscle Beach, still flexes its charm with a collection of rings, parallel bars, and balance bars plied by bodybuilders, yogis, and other assorted sun-worshippers. Perched over the Pacific, the 108-year-old Pier, featuring the world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel.

The Third Street Promenade is an upscale shopping, dining and entertainment complex in the downtown area of Santa Monica, California. It is considered a premier shopping and dining district on the westside and draws crowds from all over the Greater Los Angeles Area. Due to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean coupled with Los Angeles’s mild climate, it is also a popular tourist destination

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

No, this is a family friendly transportation service. We do not allow drinking of alcohol on the bus. However, parents keep in mind that on the return many riders may be returning after a long day of drinking.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

We recommend being dropped off or using a ride share service to meet the bus at the Old Town Transit Cente