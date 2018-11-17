Daybreak at Del Mar

Calling all early birds! Come down to where the turf meets the surf to enjoy a delicious breakfast in the open-air Clubhouse Terrace Restaurant and witness some of the world’s most prestigious Thoroughbreds do their morning workouts every Saturday during the fall season at Del Mar. In addition, racing analyst and horsewoman Michelle Yu will host an interactive Q&A session during the workouts to provide insight and fun facts about everything horseracing.

Admission to the event is free, but a $10 parking fee applies. Those spending $25 or more in breakfast purchases will have the parking price deducted off the price of their bill.

Visit www.delmarracing.com for more information or call 858-755-1141.