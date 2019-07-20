Daybreak at Del Mar
Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, California 92014
Calling all early birds! Come down to where the turf meets the surf to enjoy a delicious breakfast in the open-air Clubhouse Terrace Restaurant and witness some of the world’s most prestigious Thoroughbreds do their morning workouts every Saturday and Sunday during the summer season at Del Mar.
For more information, visit https://www.dmtc.com/calendar/detail/daybreak.
