Daybreaker Pride

Daybreaker is an early morning dance movement in 25 cities around the world and growing. We start with a one hour yoga + fitness experience and then dance with reckless abandon for two hours before you start your day.

6am Yoga with Thomas Wall

Lis Viegas

Juan Ayala

Sara Denton

Yoga DJ Alina Goron

This is a celebration of YOU, of everyone you love, and everyone, everywhere, all the time — because we are all made to feel love. No matter what.

On Wednesday, July 10th, let’s kick off PRIDE at the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park!

Our DJ will spin happy house beats, Kiyoshi will be on the mic and we’ll provide the healthy treats and endless surprises. Experience our communities history with exhibits that include: LGBTQ+ SD: Stories of Struggles and Triumphs, and Legendary Drag Queens of San Diego. Dress in rainbow colors. Then team up with your love, your friend or come to get down with your bad self, and snag those. tix. (YES queen).❤️

Love is love, is love, (will always be) love, fam. Let’s GO.

See you on the dance floor. 🏳️‍🌈

Admission: Yoga and Dance $38 Dance Only $20 Group Discounts Discount Code: Community10 for 10% Off