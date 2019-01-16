Daybreaker San Diego

On Wednesday, January 16th, join us at Brick for an hour of yoga and a two hour dance party!

2019 will mark Daybreaker’s newest mission: global unity. This means we’ll be dancing to a global theme, for a global giveback and creating a global music video(!!) for the month of January. Imagine every Daybreaker city around the world, dancing in the same theme for the same epic cause.

This month, from coast-to-coast, city to city, our global theme is:

✨DANCE DANCE RESOLUTION✨— Daybreaker’s New Years’ Eve celebration at sunrise.

THE LINEUP

+ Featuring Arielle Z

+ Yoga with Thomas Wall and Katie B Happyy: 6 - 7am (please bring a mat)

+ Dance Party 7 - 9am

+ Free kombucha, breakfast bites and more (while they last!)

+ Live performances and special surprises