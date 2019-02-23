Daybreaker SD- One Love

Daybreaker is a wellness and community focused event with a strong affinity for yoga and dance!

We host yoga from 6 to 7 am and a dance party from 7 to 9 am, plenty of surprises, live performances, and mischief along the way!

We invite you to join us for the best way to start your day San Diego!

From self love, to friendship, to the love of community and family, let's celebrate love of every kind. And while we dance, we’ll remember that when we choose love, we are one in the same.

Hence this month’s global theme:

❤️ONE LOVE❤️