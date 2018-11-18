DC Wonder Woman Run
SDCCU Stadium 9449 Friars Rd, San Diego, California 92108
Calling all Super Heroes in San Diego! Put on your cape and join your fellow super heroes when you run or walk the Inaugural DC Wonder Woman 5K or 10K! Experience heroic race course entertainment, earn the stunning Inaugural DC Wonder Woman finisher's medal and celebrate with your fellow super heroes at the post race party! More than 3,500 "Everyday Super Heroes" expected!
Mission Valley