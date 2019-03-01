De Waart Conducts Mahler 4
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
Price Range: $20-$100
Dates:
03/01/19 8pm-10pm
03/02/19 8pm-10pm
Tickets & Info: https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/performances/de-waart-conducts-mahler-4/
About:
Gustav Mahler’s shortest symphony offers a glimpse of heaven from a child’s point of view. Pre-eminent conductor Edo de Waart, who thrilled San Diego audiences last season with his interpretation of Mahler’s First Symphony, returns to lead the composer’s song-driven Fourth. Guest soprano Joélle Harvey, in her SDSO debut, also sings on Samuel Barber’s haunting and nostalgic snapshot of early 20th century Tennessee, Knoxville: Summer of 1915.
DELIUS: "The Walk to the Paradise Garden" from A Village Romeo and Juliet
BARBER: Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Op. 24