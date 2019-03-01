Price Range: $20-$100

Dates:

03/01/19 8pm-10pm

03/02/19 8pm-10pm

Tickets & Info: https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/performances/de-waart-conducts-mahler-4/

About:

Gustav Mahler’s shortest symphony offers a glimpse of heaven from a child’s point of view. Pre-eminent conductor Edo de Waart, who thrilled San Diego audiences last season with his interpretation of Mahler’s First Symphony, returns to lead the composer’s song-driven Fourth. Guest soprano Joélle Harvey, in her SDSO debut, also sings on Samuel Barber’s haunting and nostalgic snapshot of early 20th century Tennessee, Knoxville: Summer of 1915.

DELIUS: "The Walk to the Paradise Garden" from A Village Romeo and Juliet

BARBER: Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Op. 24