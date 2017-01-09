Dean Karnazes

In 490 BCE Pheidippides ran for 36 hours straight from Athens to Sparta to seek help in defending Athens from a Persian invasion. Pheidippides was hailed a hero, as he saved the development of Western civilization. And from the age of six, when Karnazes first learned the enduring story of perseverance and human triumph of this Greek foot messenger, the story became much bigger and more personal than Karnazes could have ever imagined.

In his new book, The Road to Sparta: Reliving the Ancient Battle and Epic Run That Inspired the World’s Greatest Footrace, famed endurance athlete and New York Times bestselling author Karnazes weaves together more than 2,500 years of history, three generations of his own family and Greek heritage, and hundreds of miles of Greek landscape and humanity in an exceptional narrative of seemingly inhuman physical accomplishment and personal determination. Throughout the book, Karnazes recounts in vivid detail his personal quest to recreate Pheidippides’ historic 153-mile run from Athens to Sparta via one of the most difficult ultraraces in the world—the Spartathlon. Against the backdrop of breathtaking Greek panoramas, we follow Karnazes from fatigue and exhaustion into meditative transcendence. Along the way, Karnazes remains committed to authenticity, consuming only food and drink that would have been available to the ancient messenger, including figs, olives sesame paste, cured meats and water. In the midst of the race, as Karnazes asks himself why he is putting himself through such intense suffering, he offers readers a gateway into the psyche that drives heroes, champions and everyday people through personal battles to ultimate truths.