Warwick's will host Dean Nelson to discuss and sign his new book, Talk to Me: How to Ask Better Questions, Get Better Answers, and Interview Anyone Like a Pro . Nelson is the founder of the Point Loma Nazarene Journalism program and the Writers Symposium By the Sea.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for details.