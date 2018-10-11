Deborah Harkness

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

Warwick's and the La Jolla Riford Library will host Deborah Harkness as she discusses and signs her new book, "Time's Convert." Harkness is the #1 "New York Times" bestselling author of "A Discovery of Witches." This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.

