Warwick's and the La Jolla Riford Library will host Deborah Harkness as she discusses and signs her new book, "Time's Convert." Harkness is the #1 "New York Times" bestselling author of "A Discovery of Witches." This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.