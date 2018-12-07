December Nights: The Black Hole
Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
For the first time ever, the Fleet will have a 21+ lounge, The Black Hole! This indoor escape is the perfect spot to get lost in! Adults with ID can skip the line and get fast-track entry into The Black Hole.
• Enjoy local craft beers and wine
• Indulge with food from Craveology
• Take part in interesting conversations with Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar®
• Get your game on with board games provided by IDW Publishing
• Enter the Giant Dome to enjoy your favorite holiday songs combined with intriguing graphics
• Take advantage of giveaways, including wine glasses, coasters and more!
Time: 5–9 p.m., December 7 and 8, 2018.
Location: The Fleet Science Center
Cost: Free entrance
Come join us for all the festive holiday fun!