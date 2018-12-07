December Nights: The Black Hole

For the first time ever, the Fleet will have a 21+ lounge, The Black Hole! This indoor escape is the perfect spot to get lost in! Adults with ID can skip the line and get fast-track entry into The Black Hole.

• Enjoy local craft beers and wine

• Indulge with food from Craveology

• Take part in interesting conversations with Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar®

• Get your game on with board games provided by IDW Publishing

• Enter the Giant Dome to enjoy your favorite holiday songs combined with intriguing graphics

• Take advantage of giveaways, including wine glasses, coasters and more!

Time: 5–9 p.m., December 7 and 8, 2018.

Location: The Fleet Science Center

Cost: Free entrance

Come join us for all the festive holiday fun!