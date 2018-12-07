December Nights: The Black Hole

to Google Calendar - December Nights: The Black Hole - 2018-12-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - December Nights: The Black Hole - 2018-12-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - December Nights: The Black Hole - 2018-12-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - December Nights: The Black Hole - 2018-12-07 17:00:00

Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

For the first time ever, the Fleet will have a 21+ lounge, The Black Hole! This indoor escape is the perfect spot to get lost in! Adults with ID can skip the line and get fast-track entry into The Black Hole.

• Enjoy local craft beers and wine

• Indulge with food from Craveology

• Take part in interesting conversations with Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar®

• Get your game on with board games provided by IDW Publishing

• Enter the Giant Dome to enjoy your favorite holiday songs combined with intriguing graphics

• Take advantage of giveaways, including wine glasses, coasters and more!

Time: 5–9 p.m., December 7 and 8, 2018.

Location: The Fleet Science Center

Cost: Free entrance

Come join us for all the festive holiday fun!

Info
Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Holiday Events
Balboa Park
to Google Calendar - December Nights: The Black Hole - 2018-12-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - December Nights: The Black Hole - 2018-12-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - December Nights: The Black Hole - 2018-12-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - December Nights: The Black Hole - 2018-12-07 17:00:00