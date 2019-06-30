Deep Point of View with Lisa Kessler

Dig a little deeper… Finding deep point of view in your fiction writing.

Learn writing techniques to help you pull the reader deeper into the story. Leave readers breathless to turn the page and invested in your characters. Tips, tricks, and exercises to help you dig into your characters and pull the reader in too. Tired of hearing the adage: Show don’t tell? We’ll tackle that issue as well. If you bring a scene to class with you, we can workshop it to deepen the point of view as well.