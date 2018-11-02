Many of us have experienced that feeling I've been here before, perhaps while traveling or in a dream. Ms. Rubin paints “Skull with Marigold” mixed media from a dia de los Muertos altar with huge glitter eyes and buck teeth, pondering the attraction to that Mexican life. Inspiration came for “June in Italy” after experiencing a deja vu on her trip to southern Italy. Rubin portrays herself as a skeleton amidst the ruins wearing her tourist name tag.