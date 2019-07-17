Del Mar Opening Day with VAVi

Del Mar Racetrack 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. , Del Mar, California 92014

You’re invited to experience the utmost exclusive and fabulous event with VAVi. Celebrate the return of horse racing season and get your round-trip, drinks included ticket to the most sensational festivity of the year at the Del Mar Race Track.

Tickets include:

• Access to the Pre-Party at your pick up location (PB, Downtown, or Encinitas)

• Round trip transportation fully stocked with alcohol on the way to the Track

• VIP entrance to the Track - don't wait in lines!

• Ticket to "the Party" section

