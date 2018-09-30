Del-Mar Solana Beach Rotary Club along with Viewpoint Brewing Co

This year, the 22nd Annual Bocce Fest will include a new and exciting facet – a craft beer festival

and locals only competition. The event is free to attend. Craft beer can be purchased via “beer

coins” on site.

This year’s Bocce Fest will feature the inaugural San Diego locals-only craft beer competition to help

raise money for our benefiting charities. The competition is open exclusively to professional craft

breweries producing beer in San Diego County. All beers entered in the competition will be served

up festival-style at the event, and “beer coins” will be available for guests wishing to enjoy some of

the city’s best craft beer alongside their bocce game.

This high-spirited competition will be judged by a panel of industry professionals headed by Paul

Sangster, master BJCP beer judge and co-founder/Brewmaster of Rip Current Brewing

Company. Additional judges include:

Winners will be selected in the following categories:

Wet Hopped beer, American-style IPA, Pilsner, Juicy or Hazy IPA, and Imperial Stout.

The following local breweries are participating and will be served on site: Viewpoint Brewing Co,

Lost Abbey, Rip Current, Rouler, Amplified Ale Works, Dos Desperados, Duck Foot, Mother Earth,

Belching Beaver, Thorn Street and North Park Brewing.