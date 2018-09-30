Del-Mar Solana Beach Rotary Club along with Viewpoint Brewing Co
The Surf Cup Sports Park 14989 Via de la Valle, San Diego, California 92014
This year, the 22nd Annual Bocce Fest will include a new and exciting facet – a craft beer festival
and locals only competition. The event is free to attend. Craft beer can be purchased via “beer
coins” on site.
This year’s Bocce Fest will feature the inaugural San Diego locals-only craft beer competition to help
raise money for our benefiting charities. The competition is open exclusively to professional craft
breweries producing beer in San Diego County. All beers entered in the competition will be served
up festival-style at the event, and “beer coins” will be available for guests wishing to enjoy some of
the city’s best craft beer alongside their bocce game.
This high-spirited competition will be judged by a panel of industry professionals headed by Paul
Sangster, master BJCP beer judge and co-founder/Brewmaster of Rip Current Brewing
Company. Additional judges include:
Winners will be selected in the following categories:
Wet Hopped beer, American-style IPA, Pilsner, Juicy or Hazy IPA, and Imperial Stout.
The following local breweries are participating and will be served on site: Viewpoint Brewing Co,
Lost Abbey, Rip Current, Rouler, Amplified Ale Works, Dos Desperados, Duck Foot, Mother Earth,
Belching Beaver, Thorn Street and North Park Brewing.