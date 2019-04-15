Del Mar Trivia Night!

Think you and your friends have the smarts? Prove it!

Test your knowledge with Sunset Trivia, every 3rd Monday of the month at Searsucker Del Mar.

The fun starts right at 6:30, so call up your smartest friends, grab a prime seat on the patio bar & lounge, order a snack and drink, and let's drop some knowledge.

Call (858) 369-5700 to reserve a spot for your group.