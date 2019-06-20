Dennis Gittens Quartet

Westgate Hotel 1055 Second Ave., San Diego, California 92101

Soak up the summer in true downtown style with our poolside jazz series. Every Thursday, we host some of Southern California’s biggest jazz talents for an eclectic evening of jazz. Join us as we serve an array of signature cocktails, craft beers, wine, tapas and appetizers on our stunning pool deck overlooking the beautiful downtown San Diegan skyline.

Dennis Gittens - Vocals

Antar Martin - Bass

Ed Kornhauser - Piano

Russell Bizzett - Drums

Seating is first come basis. $25 food and beverage minimum spend per person is required.

Downtown, San Diego
619-238-1818
