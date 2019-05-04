Derby Day

Inn at Rancho Santa Fe 5951 Linea Del Cielo, San Diego, California 92091

Don your biggest hat and raise a Mint Julep for The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe's Kentucky Derby viewing party!

Live Viewing of “The Run for The Roses”

Derby Betting Station for fun prizes like an overnight stay or dine & drink credit for Morada and The Huntsman Whiskey Bar

Contests for best dressed, best hat and best bowtie

Live Entertainment from 12:00- 3:00pm

Decadent Buffet

Cash Bar

TICKETS: $60 in advance | $70 at the door

Info

Food & Drink
Rancho Santa Fe
858-381-8289
