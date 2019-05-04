Derby Day
Inn at Rancho Santa Fe 5951 Linea Del Cielo, San Diego, California 92091
Don your biggest hat and raise a Mint Julep for The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe's Kentucky Derby viewing party!
Live Viewing of “The Run for The Roses”
Derby Betting Station for fun prizes like an overnight stay or dine & drink credit for Morada and The Huntsman Whiskey Bar
Contests for best dressed, best hat and best bowtie
Live Entertainment from 12:00- 3:00pm
Decadent Buffet
Cash Bar
TICKETS: $60 in advance | $70 at the door
