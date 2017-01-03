Derli Romero: Small Works on Paper and Books

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library 1008 Wall St., San Diego, California 92037

Derli Romero will present a series of paintings, prints and drawings on paper, as well as a selection of his artists’ books in the Athenaeum’s Rotunda Gallery.

Derli Romero is a master printmaker whose works are held in the special collections of New York Public Library, Latin American Art Museum, and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, among many other institutions. He currently resides in Mexico City.

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library 1008 Wall St., San Diego, California 92037 View Map

858-454-5872

