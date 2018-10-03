Desegregating Mississippi: Dr. Jeffrey Carr

In 1954, Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education held that racial segregation in educational and other facilities violated the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Yet, school integration did not immediately follow and was actively resisted, often by violence, by every day citizens, communities, local, and state governments.

The library is honored to host a talk featuring Point Loma Nazarene University (PLNU) Chief Diversity Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Carr, one of the first African-Americans to integrate Mississippi College in 1972 and worked side-by-side with civil rights leader John Lewis on a voters' rights campaign in Jackson, MS, during the 1960s. Dr. Carr will be interviewed by Dr. Karl Martin.

Dr. Carr is the recipient of the 2017 Martin Luther King Legacy Award and 2018 Higher Education Trailblazer Award. He is a leader in the fields of equity and justice and brings that passion to the classroom where students are challenged and motivated to consider the other.

Dr. Karl Martin is a professor in American Literature in the department of Literature, Journalism, Writing, and Languages at PLNU. Dr. Martin teaches all eras of American literature and has long taught African American literature and also under-represented traditions in American literature.

This event is part of San Diego Public Library's programming for this year's One Book, One San Diego where we will explore themes of civil rights, social justice, and discrimination. The 2018 One Book, One San Diego selection is March: Book One (link is external) by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell.