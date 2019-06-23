How to Design a Series with Mark O’Bannon

One of the best ways to attract an audience is to create a series.

In this class you will learn:

The difference between serialized stories, standalone stories and hybrid stories.

How to come up with a unique premise for your series.

How to create a unique mix of genres.

How to set up desire lines for your characters.

How to create a unique web of characters.

What kind of questions you need to ask yourself when designing a series.

How to set up oppositions within your character web.

Techniques for creating a unique story world.

The key components of plot and how to sequence the plot over an entire series.

How to chart your series.

How to sequence the opponents and conflicts.

How to set up a multi-strand scene weave.

If you have ever wanted to create a series of novels, novellas, or how to design a TV series, come out to learn some new techniques.