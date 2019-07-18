Design Workshop: Savvy Style

Learn how to style your home to perfection during our free monthly design workshops. At each session, our expert design specialists will focus on a trending style topic and offer tips and tricks for how to bring that theme into your space. This workshop will teach how to maximize your budget when styling your space.

Workshop schedule:

Complimentary refreshments and snacks

Take part in a room makeover

Partner with our expert Design Specialists + Home Stylists on your projects

Connect with your community

Get a $100 off the purchase of $1000 voucher