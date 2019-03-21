Design Workshop: Small Space Solutions

to Google Calendar - Design Workshop: Small Space Solutions - 2019-03-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Design Workshop: Small Space Solutions - 2019-03-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Design Workshop: Small Space Solutions - 2019-03-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Design Workshop: Small Space Solutions - 2019-03-21 18:00:00

Living Spaces 8730 Rio San Diego, San Diego, California 92108

Learn how to style your home to perfection during our free monthly design workshops. At each session, our expert design specialists will focus on a trending style topic and offer tips and tricks for how to bring that theme into your space. This workshop will teach how to maximize style, function, and value with minimal square feet.

Workshop schedule:

Complimentary refreshments and snacks

Be part of a room makeover

Partner with our expert Design Specialists on your projects

Get a voucher for $100 off a $1000 purchase

Info

Living Spaces 8730 Rio San Diego, San Diego, California 92108 View Map
Special Events
Mission Valley
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Design Workshop: Small Space Solutions - 2019-03-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Design Workshop: Small Space Solutions - 2019-03-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Design Workshop: Small Space Solutions - 2019-03-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Design Workshop: Small Space Solutions - 2019-03-21 18:00:00