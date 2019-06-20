Design Workshop: Staycation
Living Spaces 8730 Rio San Diego, San Diego, California 92108
Learn how to style your home to perfection during our free monthly design workshops. At each session, our expert design specialists will focus on a trending style topic and offer tips and tricks for how to bring that theme into your space. This workshop will teach how to create your own backyard getaway.
Workshop schedule:
Complimentary refreshments and snacksTake part in a room makeover
Partner with our expert Design Specialists + Home Stylists on your projects
Connect with your community
Get a $100 off the purchase of $1000 voucher
Please RSVP at https://www.livingspaces.com/stores/mission-valley