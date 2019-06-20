Design Workshop: Staycation

Learn how to style your home to perfection during our free monthly design workshops. At each session, our expert design specialists will focus on a trending style topic and offer tips and tricks for how to bring that theme into your space. This workshop will teach how to create your own backyard getaway.

Workshop schedule:

Complimentary refreshments and snacksTake part in a room makeover

Partner with our expert Design Specialists + Home Stylists on your projects

Connect with your community

Get a $100 off the purchase of $1000 voucher

Please RSVP at https://www.livingspaces.com/stores/mission-valley