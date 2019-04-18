Design Workshop: Wildest Dreams

Living Spaces 8730 Rio San Diego, San Diego, California 92108

Learn how to style your home to perfection during our free monthly design workshops. At each session, our expert design specialists will focus on a trending style topic and offer tips and tricks for how to bring that theme into your space. This workshop will teach how to create your own boho bedroom sanctuary.

Workshop schedule:

Complimentary refreshments and snacks

Take part in a room makeover

Partner with our expert Design Specialists on your projects

Get a voucher for $100 off a $1000 purchase

Price - Free

Living Spaces 8730 Rio San Diego, San Diego, California 92108
